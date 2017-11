Middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs is joined by nutritionist/training partner/sometimes sparring partner/former world champion Chris Algieri for a circuit training workout. Jacobs incorporates circuit training into his regular training schedule a few times a week, under the auspices of Davod “Scooter” Honic at CEA Sports in Port Washington, Long Island.

Jacobs faces Luis Arias on HBO Saturday night at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY.