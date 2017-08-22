Cunningham to host Briscoe Awards

Philly Boxing History announced today that former two-time cruiserweight champion Steve “USS” Cunningham will be the celebrity guest host of the 10th Annual Briscoe Awards at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, on October 15, 2017.

“It’s an honor,” Cunningham said of being named the guest host. “I’m happy and proud. I’m going to do my best.”

Cunningham was the very first recipient of the “Philly Fighter of the Year” Briscoe Award in 2007, and won the same award three years later. Overall, Cunningham has won a total five Briscoe Awards through the years, also winning for “2014 Philly Fight of the Year” (vs. Amir Mansour), and the “Performance of the Year” in both 2012 and 2014.

“The Bennie Briscoe Award was the first Philly organization to step up and really show appreciation for the things that I was doing,” Cunningham said. “I’ve been a world champ, but didn’t get the shine that some world champs would have. But the Bennie Briscoe Awards have always been there, not just for me but for every Philly fighter. I think every city should do this for their fighters, but they don’t. That’s what makes the Briscoe Awards so special.”

“Steve is the most decorated fighter in the Briscoe Awards’ ten year history AND he was our very first “Fighter of the Year” winner,” said John DiSanto of Philly Boxing History Inc. “He’s the perfect person to guest host our 10th annual celebration. Steve has always represented the Briscoe Awards well, and it will be great to have him back on the stage in a whole new role.”

First up however, Cunningham fights undefeated Andrew Tabiti for the NABF cruiserweight title on the Mayweather-McGregor mega-card, this Saturday night in Las Vegas. The ten round bout opens the Pay-Per-View TV broadcast.

ABOUT THE BRISCOE AWARDS ON OCTOBER 15 FROM 1-4 PM

The Briscoe Awards are named in honor of legendary Philly middleweight Bennie Briscoe and the trophies given away – the Briscoe Statue and the Briscoe Medal – all bear the deceased icon’s likeness. The event brings together the local boxing community, including the award winners, their families, past and present boxers, fight fans, other boxing people, and general sports fans.

This is the tenth year for the Briscoe Awards, which are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization, dedicated to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s great boxing legacy. Past winners at the Briscoe Awards include Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia, Steve Cunningham, and many others.

The event returns to Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, the central hub of Philly’s sports stadiums, located at 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. Admission is $5, and tickets can be purchased at BriscoeAwards.com or by calling 609-377-6413. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, including sponsorship and advertising opportunities, please call John DiSanto, 609-377-6413 / johndisanto@phillyboxinghistory.com

