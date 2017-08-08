“Cuatito” Ruiz returns Sept 23

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former two-timw world champion Hugo “Cuatito” Ruiz (36-4, 32KOs) will return to the ring on September 23 in Guadalajara against Enrique “Duende” Bernache (23-10, 12KOs) after a year without fighting from the past September 16 in Japan against Hozumi Hasegawa. Ruiz has been recovering from multiple nose fractures and a left knuckle injury. He expects a good comeback to boxing and is looking for a quick world title shot.

That same night could be the final of the WBC female flyweight Diamond tournament between Jessica Chavez (flyweight) and Esmeralda Moreno (light flyweight), plus the reappearance of former WBC female champion Ibeth Zamora with local star Isabel Estrella Milan.