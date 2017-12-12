December 12, 2017

Cuadras-Arroyo added to Superfly 2

Following the outstanding response to Superfly 2 being announced last week, a ten-round super flyweight clash has been added with former WBC super flyweight champion Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (36-2-1, 27 KOs) facing two-time world title challenger McWilliams Arroyo (16-3, 14 KOs) on HBO February 24 from the Forum in Los Angeles.

The card is headlined by WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs) defending his title over 12-rounds for the second time against former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (36-2, 25 KOs). Additional information on Superfly 2 will be announced shortly.

Carlos Cuadras: This is exactly what I want, to fight the best fighters in the division on the biggest stages. I love fighting in Los Angeles and for this fight I’m planning on training in Big Bear Lake, California with Abel Sanchez. If I win this fight I’ll be one step closer to getting my title back. I can’t be stopped in 2018 and will be a world champion once again.

McWilliams Arroyo: My fight with “Chocolatito” was a great experience. I loved fighting at the Forum with its loud and passionate fans and history of great fights particularly in the lower weight classes. I can’t wait to get to Los Angeles to face Cuadras.

