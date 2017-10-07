October 7, 2017

Crolla beats Burns, Mimoune edges Eggington

In an interesting lightweight clash between former world champions, Anthony Crolla (32-6-3, 13 KOs) outworked Ricky Burns (41-7-1, 14 KOs) over twelve rounds at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Scores were 116-113, 117-112, 116-114.

In a clash for the EBU welterweight championship, Mohamed Mimoune (19-2, 2 KOs) dethroned Sam Eggington (24-4, 13 KOs) by split decision. Scores were 116-112, 115-113 for Mimoune, 116-112 for Eggington.

Welterweight Conor Benn (9-0, 7 KOs) annihilated Nathan Clarke (5-2-1, 1 KO) in the first round. Benn is the son of “The Dark Destroyer” Nigel Benn.

Former world title challenger Gavin McDonnell (18-1-2, 5 KOs) halted Jozsef Ajtai (19-9, 12 KOs) in round one.

Light heavyweight Hosea Burton (20-1, 10 KOs) blitzed late sub Ratu Latianara (5-1, 0 KOs) in just 80 seconds.

Lightweight Lewis Ritson (13-0, 7 KOs) claimed the British 135lb belt with a seventh round stoppage of Robbie Barrett (15-3-1, 1 KO).

