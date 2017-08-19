Crawford-Indongo Undercard Results

By Juaquin Flores and Mike Green at ringside

WBC #4, IBF #7, WBO #10 heavyweight Dillian Whyte (21-1, 16 KOs) scored a third round KO over Malcolm Tann (24-6, 13 KOs). “He knows I have a good left hook, so I was patient in the first. I have been off for 8 months. He didn’t expect the chopping right hand, once I hurt him with that, the left hook landed at will. He’s no joke, he was definitely trying in there.”

How soon do you want to be back in the ring?

Whyte: I hope to be back in the ring in 5-6 weeks.

Former heavyweight title challenger Bryant Jennings (20-2, 11 KOs) stopped Daniel Martz (15-5-1, 12 KOs) in round two.

Former world champion “Mile High” Mike Alvarado (38-4, 26 KOs) knocked out Sidney Siqueira (21-13-1, 13 KOs) in round four of a welterweight bout. A right hand laid out Siqueira at 1:20.

Super featherweight Kevin “Bad Ass” Ventura (8-0, 7 KOs) KO’d Baltazar Ramirez (3-4, 3 KOs) in round three. Ventura dropped Ramirez with a body shot to end it. Time was 1:54.

Local light heavyweight Steven Nelson (9-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Cesar Ruiz (5-6, 2 KOs) over six rounds.