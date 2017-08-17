Crawford-Indongo Presser Quotes

By Bill Green



In one of your championship fights you scored a one punch KO victory and in the next you outboxed Ricky Burns to capture your second title. So are you the puncher or the boxer in this fight?

Indongo: I’m just a boxer, you know. The Troyanovsky KO just happened, it came out of nowhere. I will just be me and let God take care of the rest. I’m excited and blessed for the opportunity to be on such a big stage.

Terence, when your critics said that Postol had a better jab, you took it away and showed yours, when they said Diaz was a pure slick boxer and Olympian…you outclassed and outboxed him. What do you feel Indongo does well and what will you do to neutralize it?

Crawford: I will do exactly that. I will take away what he is confident in doing. He does have good movement and is very confident. I want to test his body and cut off the ring at times. But, you all will have to show up and see how the fight will play out.