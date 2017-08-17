August 17, 2017

Crawford-Indongo Presser Quotes

By Bill Green

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In one of your championship fights you scored a one punch KO victory and in the next you outboxed Ricky Burns to capture your second title. So are you the puncher or the boxer in this fight?

Indongo: I’m just a boxer, you know. The Troyanovsky KO just happened, it came out of nowhere. I will just be me and let God take care of the rest. I’m excited and blessed for the opportunity to be on such a big stage.

Terence, when your critics said that Postol had a better jab, you took it away and showed yours, when they said Diaz was a pure slick boxer and Olympian…you outclassed and outboxed him. What do you feel Indongo does well and what will you do to neutralize it?

Crawford: I will do exactly that. I will take away what he is confident in doing. He does have good movement and is very confident. I want to test his body and cut off the ring at times. But, you all will have to show up and see how the fight will play out.

Shawn Porter pulls out of FOX fight
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.