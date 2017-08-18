Crawford, Indongo make weight

By Bill Green

Long, intense face-off between Crawford and Indongo. Neither would look away. Finally they began pressing foreheads together and were separated.

Terence Crawford 140 vs. Julius Indongo 139

(WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO jr welterweight title)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.4 vs. Craig Baker 174.6

(NABF light heavyweight title)

Shakur Stevenson 126.2 vs. David Paz 125.6

Dillan Whyte 260 vs. Malcolm Tann 238.2

Bryant Jennings 230.8 vs. Daniel Martz 255.4

Cesar Ruiz 175 vs. Steve Nelson 175

Mike Alvarado 148 vs. Sidney Siqueira 145.4

Baltazar Ramirez 133 vs. Kevin Ventura 132.2

(Ventura has one hour to lose .2)

Michael Reed 141 vs. Robert Frankel 139

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN