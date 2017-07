The world super lightweight championship clash between Terrence Crawford and Julius Indongo is attracting the interest of everyone. The belts of all four major organizations will be on the line as Crawford defends his WBC and WBO belts, and Idondgo defends his WBA and IBF belts.

Undisputed four-belt world champions are very rare in boxing, but one will be crowned August 19 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. ESPN will televise the event.