Crawford a heavy favorite over Indongo

Local favorite Terence Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) is a huge -2200 favorite to defeat Julius Indongo (22-0, 11 KOs) in their super clash for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super lightweight world titles televised live on ESPN Saturday from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Indongo backers can get +1100.

Indongo is no stranger to winning in his opponent’s backyard, however, having won the IBF title over Russian Eduard Troyanovsky in Moscow, then adding the WBA belt against Scotsman Ricky Burns in Glasgow.

The winner will be the first undisputed 4-belt champion since Bernard Hopkins in 2005.