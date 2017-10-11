Cotto vs. Sadam Ali, not Margarito

Looks like future Hall of Famer and current WBO super welterweight champion Miguel Cotto will face Sadam Ali in his final fight this December at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cotto’s hated rival Antonio Margarito had been lobbying to get that fight, but Golden Boy President Eric Gomez told Primera Hora Tuesday that a verbal agreement has been reached for Cotto to face former USA Olympian Ali on December 2, although no official announcement will be made until the contract is signed. The report also states that Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia, Lamont Peterson and James Kirkland turned down the fight. Margarito apparently wasn’t under consideration.