Cotto to undergo surgery on bicep injury

Ring legend Miguel Cotto fought the second half of Saturday night’s loss to Sadam Ali in intense pain due to a torn left bicep. The future Hall of Famer arrived back in Puerto Rico on Monday and is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the injured arm later this week. He is expected to make a full recovery. Cotto didn’t attend the post-fight press conference and went directly to the hospital for a medical evaluation of the injury. He did confirm after the bout that this indeed was his last fight.