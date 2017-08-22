Cotto focused on Kamegai, not other fights

Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs), the only four-division world champion in Puerto Rico’s rich boxing history, says he’s focused on Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs) in Saturday’s clash in Los Angeles for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title.

And while Cotto-Kamegai will be on HBO, it will be going head-to-head with the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor PPV telecast that some think can produce 4 million buys. Cotto says he’s not paying attention to that “other” fight at all.

“I arrived here in L.A. at the beginning of July to start my training time,” said Cotto. “I’ve only come here with one thing on my mind, and that’s just getting ready for Kamegai. And I’ve been doing a great job here in L.A., and I have no time and no space in my mind to think about another thing, you know?

“I’m just ready for Kamegai. I’m just thinking about the Kamegai fight, and whatever or whoever has another fight on the same day, they have to think about their fight.”

OK. Fair enough. What about Golovkin-Canelo taking place in three weeks?

“I have no opinions,” stated Cotto. “I’m really busy doing my work here in L.A. for Yoshihiro Kamegai, and I have nothing to think about Canelo and Golovkin. That’s their own fight, and they have to think about that!”