Corrales ready for HBO showcase

There are just mere few days until Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales (22-1-0, 8 KOs) and Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (18-0, 15 KOs) go toe to toe in their 12-round battle for Corrales’ WBA super world super featherweight title this Saturday at Turning Stone Resort Casino. The fight will be televised by HBO. Corrales, a 26-year-old native of San Miguelito, Panama, trains at the Irving Saladino Sports Complez in Panama City. Corrales is working hard to make the third defense of his title in only his second appearance both in the United States and on HBO.

“We are working a really great strategy, the details of which I cannot share,” stated Corrales, who promised that he will arrive in the best shape of his life.

Machado, a 27-year-old native of San Juan, Puerto Rico will look to take advantage of his first world title opportunity and his first appearance on HBO. He is trained by Freddie Roach.