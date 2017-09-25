Corrales to defend WBA 130lb crown Oct 21

Panamanian southpaw Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales (22-1-0, 8 KOs) will make third defense of his WBA super featherweight title against unified NABO/NABA beltholder Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (18-0, 15 KOs) in a 12-round main event at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The event takes place Saturday, October 21 and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark.

On the non-televised portion of the card, super middleweight D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (17-0, 12 KOs), featherweight Lamont Roach, Jr. (14-0, 5 KOs), super lightweight Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa (17-1, 7 KOs), and super lightweight Luis Feliciano (3-0) will face opponents to be named.