Cordero part of earthquake rescue effort

Fightnews.com® salutes our International Editor Gabriel F. Cordero, who has been risking his own life to help others after the deadly 7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico City on Tuesday. He spent all night trying to rescue people who are trapped under a collapsed apartment building located on Amsterdam Street in Mexico City.

“While most the time we are covering the heroes in the ring, sometimes we have to acknowledge heroic deeds outside the ring,” said Fightnews.com® Editor-In-Chief Karl Freitag. “Knowing Gabriel like we do, it’s no surprise that he’s putting others first. He’s one of the really good people in boxing.”