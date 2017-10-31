Corcoran: I Will Overpower Horn

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #11 welterweight Gary Corcoran says he will too much for WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn on December 13 in Brisbane. ”The plan is to overpower Jeff Horn,” Corcoran told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. ”This is the biggest opportunity of my career and we’re going to meet in center ring and punch it out. I’m expecting a war, that’s what I want and it’s going to be a good fight. The two of us are not going to take a back step. It’s going to be like the Arturo Gatto-Micky Ward fights, a thriller. Toe to toe. Lots of action and I’m ready for him. I’m a brawler but I can box. I’m very strong and I just keep coming. Win on points, stop him … whatever.

”I spar the best all the time (former world champs) Kell Brook and David Avanesyan and Frankie Gavin (Commonwealth Games champ). Three weeks before the fight I plan to come back to Brisbane so I can get used to the heat. I live in a caravan and I like how I live. The van is as big as a house. My life won’t change. I’ll just have Jeff Horn’s belt and people will call me “world champion.”