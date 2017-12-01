Corcoran: I Will Beat Horn

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #10 Gary Corcoran (17-1, 7 KOs) is confident he will defeat WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) when they clash in Brisbane, Australia on December 13. “I’m very confident that I’ll do a job on Jeff Horn. He beat Pacquiao when he was at the end of his career. I’m going to beat him!

“He’s there to be beat… I was looking at him a few weeks ago and he’s very beatable for a world title. I was happy to get the fight, there are big things ahead. I’m not looking ahead of this, but Horn is! He’s talking about more fights. I’m just looking to beat him up and then see what happens after!”