Corcoran camp condems Horn tactics

Explosive foul play claims by the Gary Corcoran camp has lit the fuse ahead of Wednesday night’s showdown between the Englishman and Australia’s world boxing champion Jeff Horn at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC). Speaking at today’s official press conference at the BCEC, Corcoran’s trainer Frank Greaves accused the Brisbane boxer of continually moving forward and using a head butt.

Greaves produced the video above of examples from Horn’s previous bouts and has promised his boxer will fight fire with fire if Horn uses the same tactics. The allegation is strongly refuted by the Horn camp, who are confident of their first world title defense.