Confirmed: WBA HQ moving to Colombia

By Gabriel F. Cordero

On Tuesday in Panama City at a huge press conference attended by national and international media, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza confirmed that the headquarters of the organization will be moving to Medellin, Colombia. An administrative office will remain in Panama, headed up by Julio Thyme who will be in charge of the WBA operations, presumed to include purse bids and committee meetings.

Mendoza’s decision to move to Colombia is for personal and family reasons, but he commented that he has an important project in the works for the world’s oldest boxing body, as well as an educational project called “the WBA Academy” at the Antioquia University to educate boxers and trainers.

“Boxing is the support of the poorest in the constant pursuit of self-improvement. We will continue to do our best for this sport and our WBA KO Drugs campaign will continue to tour the countries building dreams and hopes for children and young people around the world,” said Mendoza.