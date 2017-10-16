Colonel: Joshua is an easier opponent than Wilder for Parker

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame Broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan talked to Fightnews.com® about WBO champion Joseph Parker and his thoughts on possible unification bouts with WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua and WBC champion Deontay Wilder and which would be the toughest fight for Parker.

“I agree with Joseph Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry, Wilder would be far more dangerous than Anthony Joshua at the current time.

“I also agree with Kevin, in that Wilder has far more experience than either Joseph or Anthony Joshua. Deontay also has 37 KOs in 38 fights,his chin is solid, his right hand is lethal, he can deliver his power shots from various angles and that makes him even more dangerous.

“Anthony Joshua, has done everything he’s been asked to do,and while his record of 19-0 with 19KO’s is perfection, there are some real question marks concerning his chin. He was KO’d in the amateurs, reports indicate he’s been dropped in the gym, and we saw him down in the Klitschko fight. with all that said, he’s still considered the man to beat in the heavyweight division. He’s young he’s powerful, he can recover from adversity; but he is still learning…

“I might be a little to close to Joseph to be totally objective, but i can ste some facts. Parker has an iron chin. he’s never been down as an amateur or as a professional. He’s not been given credit for his power, because two of his last three opponents have been very awkward and therefore ,hard to look good against. In the Hughie Fury fight,the power stats were very much on Joseph’s side. That’s the reason why Fury stayed away as much as he did. Fury is a better fighter than most think and we have not seen the last of him…

“Joseph will fight in December and March of 2018. After that, David Higgins his promoter at Duco, will be ready to put together the big bash with Anthony Joshua.”