Cleverly and Jack ready to steal the show

WBA champion Nathan Cleverly is ready for his moment on the big stage this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. At a recent public presentacion Cleverly showed that he is eager to defend his WBA belt against the battle tested “Jack The Ripper.”



“Badou Jack is a tough fighter, very good fighter. It’s gonna be tough fight but he’s new to the light heavyweight division and he’s fighting an established light heavyweight in myself. Eighth world title fight, two time champion of the world, and he’s gonna see why. He’s gonna find out the hard way why I’m champion of the world!”

Cleverly also said that he is going to give Jack “a hard introduction to what a light heavyweight world champion can do.” When he was asked by Ray Flores what was said during the face off Cleverly said to Jack “Welcome to the light heavyweight division.”

Cleverly said that for the fight itself we are going to see two world class fighters putting it all on the line. He further said to expect a very intense fight with great exchanges.

Cleverly perhaps gave us some insight into how the fight may pan out, saying that he is going to box his way to victory to win the fight. In 2015 Cleverly had a fight of the year contender against Andrzej Fonfara where both men slugged it out, as compared to slightly more chess match type of fights we saw against Tony Bellew in 2011 and 2014.