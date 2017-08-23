Cletus Seldin returns Sept 28

Star Boxing promoter Joe DeGuardia has announced the return of unbeaten former WBC International silver super lightweight beltholder Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (19-0, 16 KOs) to the ring, headlining the latest edition of the popular “Rockin” Fights” series at

The Paramount, Thursday, September 28th, in Huntington, NY.

Seldin has been inactive since June of 2016 due to various medical issues and a failed drug test, but now feeling 100%, he is raring to go.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had this to say about the return of Seldin “I am thrilled that Cletus will finally return to the ring. It’s been a long time coming for us, Team Seldin, and all of his fans. I expect Cletus to pick up right where he left off. Make sure you get your tickets early because this will be another sellout at the Paramount.”

The opponent for Cletus Seldin shall be announced shortly. The bout will be contested for 10 rounds in the jr. welterweight division. The remainder of the undercard will be announced soon.