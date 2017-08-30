Cletus Seldin opponent named

Unbeaten jr welterweight “The Hebrew Hammer” Cletus Seldin (19-0, 16 KOs) will be facing Renald Garrido (19-15-2, 4 KOs) of Paris, France, in the ten-round main event of Rockin’ Fights 28 on Thursday, September 28th at The Paramount in Huntington, NY.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia said, “It’s long overdue getting Cletus back in the ring at The Paramount and he certainly has not picked an easy opponent for his return. Garrido can fight and brings it every time he steps into the ring. This will be a sensational battle and you better get your tickets early because there is no doubt in my mind that we will once again sellout The Paramount on September 28th.”