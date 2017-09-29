Clary-Rodriguez moved to Atlanta

The clash between featherweights Toka Kahn “T-Nice” Clary (22-1, 15 KOs) and Braulio “El Chavo” Rodriguez (19-2, 17 KOs) for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title, which was originally scheduled for last night in Louisville, Kentucky, has been moved to October 19 at The Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta, GA.

The fight will headline a “Special Edition” Hall of Fame Tribute and Birthday Celebration” for boxing legend Evander Holyfield, who will turn 55 years old on fight night.

“The city of Atlanta is near-and-dear to my heart and I’m very blessed to be able to bring Real Deal Championship Boxing to where I call home,” said Holyfield. “I’m grateful to those who have extended themselves to plan and incorporate my birthday festivities and I am excited to showcase the new generation of fighters we have signed on this show.

Featured in the 10-round co-main event, WBC #13 rated Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator” Micah, (20-0, 18 KOs) will make his highly-anticipated United States debut defending his WBC International bantamweight title against Mario “El Triturador” Diaz (16-1, 6 KOs).

Making his debut under The Real Deal Boxing banner will be former world title challenger Rayonta “Stingray” Whitfield (28-1, 15 KOs), who will compete in a scheduled eight round featherweight bout against an opponent to be named.

In an eight round clash of top super featherweight prospects, Joshua Davis (11-1, 5 KOs) will battle Ray “Lightning Jr.” Lampkin (10-0, 4 KOs).

Undefeated cruiserweight prospects will also see action as The Real Deal Boxing’s newly-signed Joshua Temple (4-0, 4 KOs) faces Bryan Daniels (5-0, 3 KOs) in a scheduled six rounder.

20-year-old junior lightweight prospect Elijah Pierce (7-0, 6 KOs), will also battle in a six rounder against an opponent to be announced.