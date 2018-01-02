Claressa Shields Nets 2017 Year-End Honors

Promoter Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions has a winner in female superstar, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and WBC and IBF Super Middleweight World Champion, Claressa “T Rex” Shields, who has secured an impressive list of victories in the 2017 year-end awards. In just her first full year as a professional, Flint, Michigan’s Shields was named USA Today: Female Fighter of the Year, Yahoo Sports: Female Fighter of the Year, WBAN: Hottest Rising Star and WBAN: Most Inspirational.

After turning professional in November 2016, Shields appeared three times in 2017, making boxing history by headlining two separate Showtime telecasts. In August, Shields won the WBC and vacant IBF Super Middleweight Championships from previously unbeaten and highly regarded champion Nikki Adler in dominant fashion. And in March, also on Showtime, she stopped Hungary’s Szilvia Szabados in four rounds.

Shields also won the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Title in only her third professional fight by scoring a unanimous shutout decision over Louisiana’s rugged Sydney LeBlanc in front of her adoring fans in Michigan in June.

“2017 was a very fulfilling year for me,” said Shields. “Turning pro and winning my first two world titles were big thrills. But I’m most pleased about being the first woman to headline a main event on television and having two of my fights live on Showtime, as it is my goal to lead women’s boxing to new heights.”

Promoter Salita says the sky is the limit for 22-year-old Shields, as her fame continues to pick up momentum with every passing fight.

“Claressa is a phenomenon in boxing; a superstar fighter resurrecting the entire sport of female boxing with her amazing talent,” said Salita. “These awards are well deserved and only the first of many, as she makes history throughout what will be her legendary career. I am proud to be working with this incredible young woman and give her my sincerest congratulations.”

Shields will next be seen on Friday, January 12, as she defends her 168-pound titles against undefeated IBF mandatory challenger Tori Nelson at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, and live on ShoBox: The New Generation (10 p.m. ET/PT).

“I can’t wait to continue the journey in 2018, beginning with my January 12 fight against Tori Nelson on Showtime,” continued Shields, “and I look forward to a unification fight with Christina Hammer in the summer. I thank God, my fans, the media, Salita Promotions, and my team for all the support.”

Also featured on the January 12 telecast, Uzbekistan power-puncher Shohjahon Ergashev (11-0, 11 KOs) will face fellow undefeated and top-10 ranked Sonny Fredrickson (18-0, 12 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. And in the co-feature, Jesse Hernandez (10-1, 7 KOs) will take on Ernesto Garza (9-2, 5 KOs; 1-3 WSB) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

Highlights of the United States fighting debut of current WBC and WBO Middleweight Women’s Champion, and future Shields opponent, Christina “Lady Hammer” Hammer (22-0, 10 KOs) will also be shown.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are currently on sale for $75 for the first two rows of ringside, $65 for remaining ringside seats and all others priced at $49 and $37, plus any applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling the Turning Stone Resort Box Office at 800.771.7711 or online at Ticketmaster.