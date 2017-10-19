Civil War in Mexico City Friday

This Friday’s Boxeo Telemundo Ford event will feature an exciting turf war rematch between Mexico City natives Carlos “El Fino” Ruiz (15-3-1, 5 KOs) and Luis Miguel “El Lobo” Montaño (12-6, 6 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO Latino super featherweight title at stake. The site of the event will be the Auditorio Blackberry, in Mexico City, Mexico. There first fight was a thriller with Ruiz edging Montaño by split decision. It has been three years since their first encounter and each fighter has greatly improved. Both fighters are confident of victory Friday.

“I have finished training and am in peak condition. I got excellent sparring with world ranked Antonio Morán who headlines on Telemundo the Friday after my fight. I am ready to come out of this fight with my hand raised in victory once again.” said Ruiz

“I had multiple intense 10 round sparring sessions during my preparation for this fight. My best preparation by far as a professional. A solid and complete training camp. I am ready to grab this victory and the title. ” said Montaño

Doors open at 7:30 PM. The first bell is at 8:00 PM. Telemundo Network will televise in the US starting at 11:35PM EST. Auditorio Blackberry is located at Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.