Cintron, Bisbal added to Sept 9 PR Best card

Two-time Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintron will have his first six-round bout, while former Olympian Victor Bisbal will fight for a regional heavyweight belt in the show “Noche de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights”, which is featured by the match between world contenders McWilliams Arroyo and Hernan “Tyson” Márquez on Saturday, September 9, at the San Juan Ballroom of the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan, presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP).

Cintron (2-0, 1 KOs), the only Puerto Rican fighter to participate in two Olympics (2012 and 2016), will make his first fight scheduled to six rounds in just his third professional fight after a pro debut in April winning an unanimous decision victory over the experienced Mexican Leonardo Reyes, who had 18 fights, and a victory by TKO in two rounds in July over Chilean Guillermo Dejeas, who had more than 15 bouts. Cintron will face Mexican Gilberto Mendoza (5-5-2, 1 KOs) at 118 pounds.

“We continue to shape this next event and add Jeyvier in his first six round-fight and Bisbal fighting for a WBO title against a Brazilian boxer, which should be interesting, but we are working to add several good fights to the fans’ liking,” said Ivan Rivera, president of PRBBP.

While, Bisbal (22-3, 16 KOs) will return to the ring after an inactivity of 14 months to face Brazilian Edson Dos Santos (29-3-2, 24 KOs) for the WBO Latino belt in the heavyweight division. Bisbal was an Olympic from Puerto Rico in 2004, gold medalist at the 2002 Central American and Caribbean Games and bronze at the 2003 Panamerican Games in representation of the Island.

Headlining the card will be world title challenger McWilliams Arroyo (16-3, 14 KOs) and former world champion Tyson Márquez (42-8-2, 29 KOs) fighting for the WBO Latino flyweight title.