Chocolatito: I was totally convinced I had won

By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-1-0, 38 KOs), of Managua, Nicaragua looks to regain his title when he takes on WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, (42-4-1, 38 KOs), of Thailand. Chocolatito will get his shot at redemption on September 9th at the Forum in Inglewood, California, headlining the “Super Fly” card live on HBO. We caught up with Chocolatito and talked about his upcoming rematch.

“I am happy for this opportunity. I want to thank the WBC, Teiken Promotions and HBO for granting the rematch. Now it’s time to work hard to win back that title,” Chocolatito told Fightnews.com®.

Chocolatito now enters training camp with a new team. Last year his long time trainer Arnulfo Obando passed away and had a brief stint with Wilmer Hernandez for his last fight. He will now be training in Japan working with Japanese trainer Sendai Tanaka in preparation for the rematch with Rungvisai.

“Now that we have faced him, we know what he can bring to the ring. We will work on our plan and implement the strategy come fight night,” Chocolatito commented. “We’re going to work very hard and we’re going to be ready to come back.”

It was this past March that Gonzalez faced Rungvisai at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Chocolatito hit the deck early in the opening round and suffered a big cut in round three from a headbutt. The fight went the distance and he lost a controversial majority decision.

“He is a very tough solid fighter and he leads a lot with his head and moves his head around a lot. This guy can take a punch,” Chocolatito said about the Thai fighter Rungvisai. “I was totally convinced, I had won that fight. Even though I was cut and bleeding, I know it was a good performance.

“It was a sad decision for me, my family, my team, and everyone who knows boxing.”

Aside from suffering his first defeat via controversial decision Chocolatito relinquished his WBC title, which was his fourth title in four weight divisions. Along with losing the title, the Nicaraguan fighter was also demoted from the top of the Pound for Pound rankings in suffering his first loss.

“Right now I am just anxious to get back in that ring and win back my title. It is a great achievement to be at the top of the list of pound for pound but I want that title back and avenge my only loss,” Chocolatito explained.

Rungvisai vs. Gonzalez will be a scheduled 12 championship match for Rungvisai’s WBC title. Chocolatito is eager to win back the title he held.

“You’re going to see the best super flyweights in the world and the fans are going to enjoy a great night of boxing,” Chocolatito said. “I will win and take the championship back to the people of Nicaragua!”

