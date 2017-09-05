Chocolatito favored to beat Srisaket in rematch

Online sportsbooks have established former world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-1, 38 KOs) as a -335 favorite to avenge his loss to current WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (42-4-1, 38 KOs) on Saturday night at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles. Srisaket backers can get +255. Also on that card, WBO super flyweight champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue (13-0, 11 KOs), making his USA debut, is a massive -2500 favorite to beat Antonio “Carita” Nieves, (17-1-2, 9 KOs) who is +1000, and in a battle between former champions Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (35-2-0, 25 KOs) is -185 pick to defeat Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (36-1-1, 27 KOs), who is +150.

In the kickoff World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarter-final, WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (12-0, 10 KOs) defends against former champion Marco Huck (40-4-1, 27 KOs) on Saturday in Berlin. Usyk is a whopping -2000 favorite to defeat Huck (-900), whom he hand-picked.

Finally, in a Las Vegas clash for the vacant WBC super middleweight belt, 20-year-old rising star David Benavidez (18-0, 17 KOs) is a -2500 favorite to handle Ronald Gavril (18-1, 14 KOs), who is +1000.