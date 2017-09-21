Chimpa Gonzalez returns Oct 6

Lightweight knockout artist Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (17-1, 15 KOs) will seek to confirm that he is one of the brightest prospects of the exclusive Golden Boy stable when he headlines LA FIGHT CLUB for an unprecedented third time against a soon-to-be announced opponent in a scheduled eight-round main event on the Oct. 6 edition of Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar. Though suffering defeat against Golden Boy lightweight prospect Romero Duno in March 2017, Gonzalez quickly bounced back in August with a third-round knockout victory against Daniel Perales.

In the co-main event, hard-hitting prospect Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (11-0, 6 KOs) will return in his second fight scheduled for eight rounds in the featherweight division.