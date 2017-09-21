September 21, 2017

Chimpa Gonzalez returns Oct 6

Lightweight knockout artist Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (17-1, 15 KOs) will seek to confirm that he is one of the brightest prospects of the exclusive Golden Boy stable when he headlines LA FIGHT CLUB for an unprecedented third time against a soon-to-be announced opponent in a scheduled eight-round main event on the Oct. 6 edition of Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar. Though suffering defeat against Golden Boy lightweight prospect Romero Duno in March 2017, Gonzalez quickly bounced back in August with a third-round knockout victory against Daniel Perales.

In the co-main event, hard-hitting prospect Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (11-0, 6 KOs) will return in his second fight scheduled for eight rounds in the featherweight division.

Andre Ward Suddenly Retires
Roach: I want Manny to take rematch with Horn
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.