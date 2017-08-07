August 7, 2017

Chimpa Gonzalez rebounds Thursday

On the August 10 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar, local lightweight favorite Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-1, 14 KOs) will make his return to the ring to battle against Daniel Perales (10-10-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout at the Belasco Theater, Los Angeles, California. Chimpa is coming off a stunning KO loss to Romero Duno in March at the same venue. Perales is 1-6 in his last seven bouts.

“That fight is behind me,” said Chimpa today. “I got the team behind me, so I’m very excited to get back in the ring. I took three weeks off where I did nothing. It was hard to get back in shape little by little, but now I’m ready and excited. Even when I lost we were very well prepared, bad night and onto the next. I’ll be a Chimpa that will use my jab a little more, and will win the first and second points. My mind says to fight all year round.”

