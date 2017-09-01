Chepo: Canelo will give Golovkin a lot of problems

By Hesiquio Balderas

Chepo Reynoso is what you would call an intellectual of boxing. He is an experienced trainer who has created multiple world champions, but he is also a student of the game and he has an answer for everything and for everyone. But when he is talking about his star pupil Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, there a sign of confidence in his words and likes to keep it simple.

“Saul is a special fighter, he is smart, he is a fighter that thinks and causes a lot of problems for his opponents inside the ring,” said Reynoso during Canelo’s open workout leading up to his September 16 unification bout against hard puncher middleweight champion Genaddy “GGG” Golovkin.

“If you all look at Saul’s face he hasn’t received damage, his face is clear, that is because he thinks inside the ring, like I said before. he causes problems to his opponents and that’s exactly what’s going to happen on September 16. He will cause Golovkin a lot of problems!”