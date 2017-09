Former WBC middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has announced via Twitter that he is returning to the ring on November 11 at The Forum in Los Angeles. The “Son of the Legend” will face former world champion Anthony Dirrell (30-1-1, 24 KOs) in the super middleweight division. Junior (50-3-1, 32 KOs) is coming off a bad loss to Canelo Alvarez in May. Dirrell is 3-0 since losing his WBC super middle belt to Badou Jack in 2015.