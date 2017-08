An opponent has finally been named for unbeaten featherweight Manny “Chatto” Robles, III. Robles (13-0, 5 KOs) will face Jose Estrella (18-12-1, 12 KOs) in the eight round main event of Golden Boy Promotions’ “LA Fight Club” series on Friday night at the Belasco Theater in downtown Las Angeles. The fight will be televised on Estrella TV. Estrella, no connection to Estrella TV, is coming off a third round KO loss to WBO #3 rated Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz in April.