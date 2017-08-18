Chato Robles tops Sept 1 LA Fight Club

Unbeaten local featherweight Manny “Chato” Robles, Jr. (13-0, 5 KOs) will headline against TBA on September 1 in an eight-round fight at the Belasco Theater, televised live on Estrella TV. The televised co-main event will feature two-time Brazilian Olympian Everton Lopes (4-0, 1 KO) in a six-round featherweight battle against native Mexican Angel “Pescado” Sarinana (7-7-2, 3 KOs). Kicking off the telecast is super featherweight Javier Martinez (2-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder against Jose “Chore” Martinez (10-10, 6 KOs).