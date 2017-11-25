Charr beats Ustinov for WBA heavyweight title

In a clash for the vacant WBA “regular” heavyweight title, Manuel Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Alexander Ustinov (34-2, 25 KOs) on Saturday night at the König-Pilsener-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany.

Both boxers came to fight and often traded shots. Charr was cut over the left eye in round two. Charr staggered the 6’7, 280lb Ustinov with a left hook in round seven and wobbled him with a jab later in the round. Charr dropped Ustinov with another left hook at the end of round eight. Ustinov was also cut under the right eye. In the end, scores were 115-111, 116-111, 115-112.

Charr must now go into immediate negotiations for a world title defense against Fres Oquendo.