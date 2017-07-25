Charlo, Heiland planning to steal the show

Unbeaten former IBF 154-pound world champion Jermall Charlo and WBC #1 rated Jorge Sebastian Heiland meet in a WBC middleweight title eliminator that serves as the co-feature on Saturday night’s big SHOWTIME card in Brooklyn featuring Adrien Broner against Mikey Garcia. The winner between Charlo and Heiland will be the mandatory challenger for the GGG-Canelo winner.

Jermall Charlo: As I debut in New York, I’m ready to steal the show and put on a great show. I know he came here all the way from his hometown to shut my career down and everything that I’ve worked hard with, so I’m prepared for everything he has to offer.

Jorge Sebastian Heiland: I know Charlo is a great fighter. But I don’t feel like the underdog because I have confidence in my job. I have my experience and I train. I have great training camp back home. And as I said before, I came here prepared for a battle and I am on a course to be the winner. So if you guys consider me the underdog, I really don’t care.