Charlo crushes Heiland

By Matt Richardson at ringside

Photos: Emily Harney

Middleweight contender Jermall Charlo blew through Jorge Sebastian Heiland, knocking him down in the second and again in the fourth before Heiland’s corner called the fight off. The fight was a WBC middleweight eliminator with the chance to fight the winner of the Sept. 16 Gennady Golovkin-Saul Alvarez fight at stake.

Charlo (26-0, 20 KO’s) knocked Heiland down in the second after connecting with a hard hook. Heiland (29-5-2, 16 KO’s) rose slowly and when the action resumed Charlo teed off with a series of hard, flush rights.

Charlo patiently looked for an opening but scored well with the openings he did find, including with uppercuts. The start of the third round was delayed after Heiland’s left leg was inspected by the ringside physician. But the delay was academic after Charlo stepped up and knocked Charlo down again in the fourth on the end of a left hook. Heiland rose again but wobbled badly when he reached his feet as his corner climbed the ringside steps and asked referee Benji Esteves to call the fight off at the 2:13 mark.

The bout took place on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.