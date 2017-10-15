Charlo steals show…Lara, Hurd retain titles

Three 154lb world champions were in action on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It can safely be said that WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo stole the show.

Charlo (30-0, 15 KOs) annihilated previously unbeaten Erickson Lubin (18-1, 13 KOs) in the first round. A Charlo right hand laid out Lubin at 2:41.

WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara (24-2-2, 14 KOs) outclassed previously unbeaten Terrell Gausha (20-1, 9 KOs) over twelve one-sided rounds. Lara dropped Gausha in round four while cruising to a 116-111, 117-110, 117-110 win that was never in doubt.

IBF junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd (21-0, 15 KOs) scored a hard fought tenth round TKO over Austin Trout (30-4, 17 KOs). The ring doctor halted the bout at the end of round ten. At the time of the stoppage, Hurd was ahead 96-94, 96-94, 97-93. Hurd overcame a cut over his left eye from a headbutt in round seven.