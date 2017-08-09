Charles Huerta Headlines LA Fight Club

By Miguel Maravilla

Super featherweight Charles Huerta (19-5, 12 KOs) of Paramount, California is set to headline LA Fight Club this Thursday night at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles against Miguel “Miguelito” Gonzalez (21-2, 18 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico on the Boxeo Estelar on Estrella TV main event. We caught up with Huerta at the Maywood Boxing Club in Maywood, California as he talked about his training camp and upcoming bout.

“I am excited for this fight. I am showing everyone that I still have it,” Charles Huerta told FIghtnews.com “Camp was good it felt like a longer camp than the last 2 fights. It’s because at 4 am, my days are longer that’s all,” Huerta added.

Coming off an upset knockout win over previously undefeated Ivan Delgado, the veteran Huerta’s experience proved to be too much for the prospect. Prior to that fight Huerta was on the losing end of a controversial decision against another prospect Carlos Morales. In that fight Huerta dropped Morales in the eighth and gave him all he can handle.

“My experience was the key in my last fight,” Huerta said about his win “A lot of people underestimated me in that Morales fight,” Huerta added.

The Morales fight was the 31 year old’s first fight back after a three year hiatus. Huerta had not stepped foot in the ring since dropping a decision to Jonathan Arellano back in November of 2013.

“It was my return. All I wanted was an opportunity, the decision didn’t go my way but the feedback was good, we won the crowd and the critics back that night,” Huerta said.

Having won his first 11 fights, Huerta was one of Golden Boy Promotions highly touted local prospects until he was stopped by Derrick Wilson. Bouncing off his first loss Huerta broke away from Golden Boy win his next few fights and would drop decisions to then undefeated prospects Raul Hirales and Christoper Martin.

“When I left Golden Boy, I left in good terms. I am happy to be back with Golden Boy it is one of the biggest promoters in the world

The layoff from the ring has benefited as he got married and the rest has helped Huerta as it showed in his last 2 fights. As a result, Huerta re-signed with Golden Boy,”

“The break did me well. I took the time off to recharge, now I feel I have my man strength. I also got married and it has matured me overall inside and outside the ring,” Huerta said.

Now he gets set to take on the hard hitting Gonzalez as he will be making his U.S debut and is coming off a knockout over Carlos Joan Jacobo. Gonzalez has 18 knockouts in his 21 wins as he looks to make a statement in his U.S debut.

“I have seen clips of him and he just comes to fight, I also know its his U.S. debut so he will come with everything,” Huera said about his opponent

Huerta vs. Gonzalez will be a scheduled eight round fight.

“This is a new chapter in my career,”

