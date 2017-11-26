WBC #1 Ceja gets past Teran

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former world champion Julio “Pollito” Ceja (32-2, 28 KOs) had a difficult night to stay as WBC silver super bantamweight beltholder against journeyman Breilor Terán (20-15, 13 KOs) in a bloody fight on Saturday night at the Palenque de Deportes in Chetumal, Quintana Too, Mexico. Ceja, currently rated #1, had to fight through continuous bleeding from his nose and had a cut over his right eye cut that had to be checked by the ring doctor after eight rounds. They allowed him to continue and in the end he prevailed 114-113, 115-112 and 118-109.

WBC female heavyweight champion Alejandra “Tigre” Jiménez needed 1:45 to defeat María José “Tsunami” Velis in a non-title bout.