CBSSN Weights from Atlanta

Toka Kahn Clary 124.8 vs. David Berna 125.6

(WBA-NABA featherweight title)

Rayonta Whitfield 118 vs. Mario Diaz 118

(WBC Continental Americas bantamweight title)

Joshua Davis 130.2 vs. Ray Lampkin 130

Joshua Temple 196 vs. Bryan Daniels 197.2

Carlos Dixon 137.6 vs. Anthony Alston ??

Marquis Moore 167.8 vs. Zachary Bunce 168.6

Lawrence Newton 117.2 vs. Jesus Rojas 113.6

JaNelson Bocachica 147 vs. Jeremiah Page 145.2

Justin Biggs 160 vs. Kendall Batts 169

Clay Harvison 162.8 vs. Jamal Brady 161.8

Venue: Georgia Freight Depot, Atlanta, GA

Promoter: Real Deal Boxing

TV: CBS Sports Net