Catch Mayweather-McGregor fever yet?

According to Showtime, the PPV boxing match between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and MMA star “The Notorious” Conor McGregor is expected to be the most widely distributed pay-per-view event of all time. The fight will be available for purchase through cable, DBS, telco and streaming providers nationwide, as well as UFC.tv. The fight will also be available through Fathom Events in movie theaters and at select bars and restaurants nationwide. For the first time, SHOWTIME will also make the boxing event available directly to consumers on ShowtimePPV.com and through the SHOWTIME PPV application available on Apple mobile and Apple TV (4th Generation) devices. The fight will be available for purchase on the SHOWTIME PPV website and through the SHOWTIME PPV app in the Apple App store in the coming days.