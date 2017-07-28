Carmona continues title quest on Telemundo tonight

Former two-time world title challenger David “El Severo” Carmona (20-4-5, 8 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico looks to get back in the world title picture tonight on Boxeo Telemundo Ford. His opponent will be undefeated super flyweight Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Las Marias, Puerto Rico. The scheduled for 10 round main event will be for the for the vacant NABO super flyweight title. The site of the event will be the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

Carmona is coming off a close decision loss to former world champion Carlos Cuadras. In fact, three of his losses have come to current or former world champions at the time when he fought them. Carmona has never lost on Telemundo air. His record on the network is 5-0. He will look to extend that streak tonight vs Carmona.

How has your mindset been since dropping what seemed to be a winnable fight to Cuadras?

It was a close fight and the judges had him winning and that’s what matters. I have moved on and ready for my fight tonight.

Is your big fight experience a key factor for you winning tonight?

It is definitely something that favors me but I can’t just depend on that. He has never lost and will be fighting hard to remain unbeaten.

Have you seen video of Martinez?

I have seen very little of him but at this level and stage of my career, I have to be able to make any necessary adjustments to be victorious.

How determined are you after two failed world title attempts to become world champion?

I am still very young and learned a lot from the previous experiences. My first step toward getting back to the big fight will be tonight versus Martinez.

You’re unbeaten on Telemundo air and good things have followed your wins on the network. What kind of fight should the fan expect tonight?

The Puerto Rico vs Mexico rivalry has constantly produced some thrilling fights over the years. Martinez and I both know what a victory will do for our careers tonight. These factors alone will lead to a very entertaining fight.

* * *

Doors open at 7:00 PM, first fight 8:00 PM, Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, Florida. Telemundo will televise the main event at 11:35 PM ET, 10:35 PM CT. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc, Carmona-Martinez bout in association with Promociones Miguel Cotto. The Rivera-Benavides and Lebron-Alamenares bouts in association with Top Rank. Tickets are already on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

