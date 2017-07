David Carmona Arrived in Miami, Florida in anticipation of his upcoming fight this Friday, July 28th at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, against Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez for the NABO Superflyweight vacant Title.

Carmona will be a special guest of the popular show Titulares y Mas tomorrow Wednesday at 11:35 PM before heading to Central Florida for Thursday’s official weight in. He arrived with his trainer Gustavo Tapia and was greeted by Felix Zabala III of ASB at MIA.