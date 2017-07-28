Carmona 4 lbs heavy, Lozano replaces Martinez

At yesterday’s Boxeo Telemundo official weigh-in at the Osceola Heritage Park David “Severo” Carmona (20-4, 8 KOs) came 4 pounds over the contract weight. After attempts for Carmona to lose weight and offers to move forward with the fight his opponent Jose Martínez opted not to fight. Promoters were forced to look for a replacement and were able to secure Daniel “Alacrán” Lozano (13-4, 10 KOs) who will face Carmona in a rematch bout. Lozano was scheduled to fight Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic but his fight fell out and he is in shape and ready to take on this challenge.
Daniel Lozano 122 vs. David Carmona 119
Danny Pastrana 159 vs. Manny Woods 158
Jean Carlos Rivera 125 vs. Juan Carlos Benavidez 126
Henry Lebron 131 vs. Oscar Quezada 133
Noe Lozano 156 vs. Daruma Almenarez 157
Kervin Gonzalez 125 vs. Edgar Figueroa 125
Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Exhibition Building Kissimmee, Florida
Promoter: All Star Boxing
TV: Telemundo