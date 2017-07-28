Carmona 4 lbs heavy, Lozano replaces Martinez

At yesterday’s Boxeo Telemundo official weigh-in at the Osceola Heritage Park David “Severo” Carmona (20-4, 8 KOs) came 4 pounds over the contract weight. After attempts for Carmona to lose weight and offers to move forward with the fight his opponent Jose Martínez opted not to fight. Promoters were forced to look for a replacement and were able to secure Daniel “Alacrán” Lozano (13-4, 10 KOs) who will face Carmona in a rematch bout. Lozano was scheduled to fight Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic but his fight fell out and he is in shape and ready to take on this challenge.

Daniel Lozano 122 vs. David Carmona 119

Danny Pastrana 159 vs. Manny Woods 158

Jean Carlos Rivera 125 vs. Juan Carlos Benavidez 126

Henry Lebron 131 vs. Oscar Quezada 133

Noe Lozano 156 vs. Daruma Almenarez 157

Kervin Gonzalez 125 vs. Edgar Figueroa 125

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Exhibition Building Kissimmee, Florida

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo