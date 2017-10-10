Caparello back in action Friday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #9, WBA #14 light heavyweight Blake “Il Capo” Caparello (25-2-1, 9 KOs) will be in action on Friday against Fabiano ”Pit Bull” Pena (15-8-1, 11 KOs) over ten rounds with the WBA Oceania title up for grabs at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia.

Pena,30 years, was born in Brazil but now based in Mexico stands 5’9. He is coming off a second round knockout over Angel Garcia in September but lost to Tureano Johnson in March. Pena has also clashed with world rated Joe Smith and Jose Uzcategul in 2016.

Caparello,31 years, was born in Greenvale, Victoria and stands 6’1. He is remembered for dropping Sergey Kovalev in round one before being stopped in round two of their WBO light heavyweight title bout in 2014. Caparello also dropped Andre Dirrell in round two before losing a ten round decision in 2016. He is coming off a six round stoppage of Jordan Tai in July.