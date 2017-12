Photo: Jorge Barajas, Imago/Zanfer

Middleweight Ramon “Inocente” Álvarez (25-6-3, 16 KOs) pounded out a clear ten round unanimous decision over Johnny “Vaquero” Navarrete (34-11-2, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Multiusos del Parque San Rafael in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Scores were 97-93, 99-91 and 98-92.

The bout was a rematch of their September clash that ended in a draw. Ramon is the older brother of boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.