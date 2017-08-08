Canelo teleconference quick quotes

By Robert Hough

Canelo Alvarez: “We both have attractive styles and we’re both going to fight in a way that anyone can win by knockout.”

“We sing, we joke around in camp. We like baseball. We go to baseball games. We do what we like. We asked for this. We ask for these moments.”

Head trainer Eddie Reynoso: “There are some things we’ve noticed (in Golovkin’s last fight). There are some things we’ve always noticed and that’s what we’re working on.”

Oscar De La Hoya: “In terms of PR, in terms of attention, in terms of people watching, this has to be the biggest (middleweight fight in history). We’ll have to wait to see if it will be the best.

“For the athlete (a huge fight) is exciting because you can once again showcase your talent in front of a larger audience. It gives you the extra motivation.”